Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and the Chicago Bears (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 1,509 receiving yards (94.3 per game) lead all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 160 times and has collected 103 receptions and nine touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 27.5% (160 total) of his team's 582 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have called a pass in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his three matchups against the Bears, Jefferson's 95.3 receiving yards average is 6.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (88.5).
  • In three matchups, Jefferson has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bears.
  • The 210.8 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Jefferson hauled in six passes for 58 yards while being targeted 11 times.
  • Jefferson has caught 18 passes (33 targets) for 221 yards (73.7 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three outings.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

Tyler Conklin

83

14.3%

59

587

3

16

22.2%

Powered By Data Skrive