Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's 1,509 receiving yards (94.3 per game) lead all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 160 times and has collected 103 receptions and nine touchdowns.
- Jefferson has been the target of 27.5% (160 total) of his team's 582 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have called a pass in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his three matchups against the Bears, Jefferson's 95.3 receiving yards average is 6.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (88.5).
- In three matchups, Jefferson has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bears.
- The 210.8 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Jefferson hauled in six passes for 58 yards while being targeted 11 times.
- Jefferson has caught 18 passes (33 targets) for 221 yards (73.7 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three outings.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
Tyler Conklin
83
14.3%
59
587
3
16
22.2%
