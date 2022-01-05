In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and the Chicago Bears (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 1,509 receiving yards (94.3 per game) lead all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 160 times and has collected 103 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 27.5% (160 total) of his team's 582 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have called a pass in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his three matchups against the Bears, Jefferson's 95.3 receiving yards average is 6.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (88.5).

In three matchups, Jefferson has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bears.

The 210.8 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Jefferson hauled in six passes for 58 yards while being targeted 11 times.

Jefferson has caught 18 passes (33 targets) for 221 yards (73.7 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three outings.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5% Tyler Conklin 83 14.3% 59 587 3 16 22.2%

