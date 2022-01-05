K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn's 49 catches have turned into 634 yards (39.6 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 78 times.
- Osborn has been the target of 78 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Bears.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his three matchups against the Bears, Osborn's seven receiving yards average is 41.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
- Osborn, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 210.8 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bears' defense is 24th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Osborn was targeted five times, picking up 50 yards on three receptions (averaging 16.7 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Osborn's stat line in his last three games includes 11 grabs for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 46.3 yards per game, and was targeted 15 times.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
Tyler Conklin
83
14.3%
59
587
3
16
22.2%
Powered By Data Skrive