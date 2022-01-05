Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for K.J. Osborn, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn's 49 catches have turned into 634 yards (39.6 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 78 times.
  • Osborn has been the target of 78 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his three matchups against the Bears, Osborn's seven receiving yards average is 41.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
  • Osborn, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 210.8 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bears' defense is 24th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Osborn was targeted five times, picking up 50 yards on three receptions (averaging 16.7 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Osborn's stat line in his last three games includes 11 grabs for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 46.3 yards per game, and was targeted 15 times.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

Tyler Conklin

83

14.3%

59

587

3

16

22.2%

