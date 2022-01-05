Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for K.J. Osborn, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn's 49 catches have turned into 634 yards (39.6 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 78 times.

Osborn has been the target of 78 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his three matchups against the Bears, Osborn's seven receiving yards average is 41.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).

Osborn, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 210.8 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears' defense is 24th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Osborn was targeted five times, picking up 50 yards on three receptions (averaging 16.7 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Osborn's stat line in his last three games includes 11 grabs for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 46.3 yards per game, and was targeted 15 times.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5% Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% Tyler Conklin 83 14.3% 59 587 3 16 22.2%

Powered By Data Skrive