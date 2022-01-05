Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

There will be player prop bets available for Kadarius Toney ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Toney and the New York Giants (4-12) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Toney has caught 39 passes on 57 targets for 420 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 10.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.
  • Toney (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Toney's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his one matchup against the Football Team, Toney's zero receiving yards total is 38.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
  • Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Football Team.
  • This week Toney will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).
  • With 33 passing TDs conceded this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Toney did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bears.
  • In his last three games, Toney has 28 receiving yards on four receptions (nine targets), averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Toney's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

57

10.1%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Kenny Golladay

71

12.6%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Evan Engram

68

12.1%

45

404

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.4%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

