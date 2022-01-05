There will be player prop bets available for Kadarius Toney ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Toney and the New York Giants (4-12) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney has caught 39 passes on 57 targets for 420 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 10.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.

Toney (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his one matchup against the Football Team, Toney's zero receiving yards total is 38.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).

Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Football Team.

This week Toney will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).

With 33 passing TDs conceded this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

Toney did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bears.

In his last three games, Toney has 28 receiving yards on four receptions (nine targets), averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

