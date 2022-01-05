Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Toney has caught 39 passes on 57 targets for 420 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 10.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.
- Toney (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have thrown the football in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his one matchup against the Football Team, Toney's zero receiving yards total is 38.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
- Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Football Team.
- This week Toney will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).
- With 33 passing TDs conceded this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Toney did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bears.
- In his last three games, Toney has 28 receiving yards on four receptions (nine targets), averaging 9.3 yards per game.
Toney's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
57
10.1%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Kenny Golladay
71
12.6%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Evan Engram
68
12.1%
45
404
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.4%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
