Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Kalif Raymond ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Raymond and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has totaled 475 receiving yards (29.7 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 44 balls on 66 targets.

Raymond has been the target of 11.8% (66 total) of his team's 561 passing attempts this season.

Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Raymond has averaged nine receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Packers, 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Raymond has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 231.8 yards per game through the air.

The Packers have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Raymond did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Raymond has grabbed five passes (eight targets) for 32 yards (10.7 per game) during his last three games.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7% Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% D'Andre Swift 73 13.0% 58 436 2 7 11.3%

