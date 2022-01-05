Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has totaled 475 receiving yards (29.7 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 44 balls on 66 targets.
- Raymond has been the target of 11.8% (66 total) of his team's 561 passing attempts this season.
- Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Raymond has averaged nine receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Packers, 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Raymond has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.
- The Packers have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 231.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Packers have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Raymond did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Raymond has grabbed five passes (eight targets) for 32 yards (10.7 per game) during his last three games.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
D'Andre Swift
73
13.0%
58
436
2
7
11.3%
