Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Kalif Raymond ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Raymond and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond has totaled 475 receiving yards (29.7 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 44 balls on 66 targets.
  • Raymond has been the target of 11.8% (66 total) of his team's 561 passing attempts this season.
  • Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Raymond has averaged nine receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Packers, 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Raymond has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.
  • The Packers have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 231.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Packers have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Raymond did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Raymond has grabbed five passes (eight targets) for 32 yards (10.7 per game) during his last three games.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

66

11.8%

44

475

3

6

9.7%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

108

19.3%

82

803

4

12

19.4%

T.J. Hockenson

84

15.0%

61

583

4

9

14.5%

D'Andre Swift

73

13.0%

58

436

2

7

11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive