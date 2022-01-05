Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Denver Broncos (7-9) will aim to stop a three-game skid when they clash with the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) in Week 18.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 11 of 16 games this season.

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 16 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 47.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 39.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 52.4, 8.4 points above Saturday's total of 44.

In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.0 points, equal to the set over/under for this game.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

This season, the Chiefs have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Kansas City has gone over the point total in 56.2% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs average 28.3 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos allow per matchup (18.4).

Kansas City is 8-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.4 points.

The Chiefs collect 75.2 more yards per game (397.3) than the Broncos give up per outing (322.1).

In games that Kansas City piles up more than 322.1 yards, the team is 7-7 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times, six more than the Broncos' takeaways (19).

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 16 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10 points or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 16 opportunities (25%).

The Broncos score 19.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.3 the Chiefs surrender.

Denver is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Broncos rack up 40.9 fewer yards per game (328.4) than the Chiefs give up (369.3).

When Denver piles up more than 369.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 17 times, 11 fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (28).

Home and road insights

Denver is 4-4 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 10-point underdogs or more, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0).

Denver has hit the over twice in eight home games this year.

Broncos home games this season average 44.2 total points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Away from home, Kansas City is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.

This year, in five of seven road games Kansas City has hit the over.

This season, Chiefs away games average 53.9 points, 9.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

