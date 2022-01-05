Kareem Hunt will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-9) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hunt has rushed for 386 yards (24.1 per game) on 78 carries with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (10.9 per game).

He has received 78 of his team's 444 carries this season (17.6%).

The Browns have thrown the football in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Over his six career matchups against the Bengals, Hunt averaged 46.7 rushing yards per game, 16.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hunt, in six matchups against the Bengals, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.

Hunt will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 96.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

This season the Bengals have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.

In his last three games, Hunt has rushed for 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero carries.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 78 17.6% 386 5 15 18.5% 4.9 Nick Chubb 219 49.3% 1,201 8 37 45.7% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 75 16.9% 411 2 12 14.8% 5.5 Baker Mayfield 37 8.3% 134 1 4 4.9% 3.6

