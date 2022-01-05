Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Kareem Hunt will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-9) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hunt has rushed for 386 yards (24.1 per game) on 78 carries with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (10.9 per game).
  • He has received 78 of his team's 444 carries this season (17.6%).
  • The Browns have thrown the football in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hunt's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Over his six career matchups against the Bengals, Hunt averaged 46.7 rushing yards per game, 16.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hunt, in six matchups against the Bengals, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
  • Hunt will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 96.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Bengals have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.
  • In his last three games, Hunt has rushed for 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero carries.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

78

17.6%

386

5

15

18.5%

4.9

Nick Chubb

219

49.3%

1,201

8

37

45.7%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

75

16.9%

411

2

12

14.8%

5.5

Baker Mayfield

37

8.3%

134

1

4

4.9%

3.6

Powered By Data Skrive