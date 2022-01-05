Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Keenan Allen has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has been targeted 149 times and has 100 catches, leading the Chargers with 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
  • Allen has been the target of 149 of his team's 610 passing attempts this season, or 24.4% of the target share.
  • With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Allen is averaging 52 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Raiders, 19.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
  • Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
  • The 225.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Raiders have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Allen was targeted nine times, totaling 44 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Allen's 14 catches in his last three games have turned into 157 yards (52.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

149

24.4%

100

1086

6

23

23.5%

Mike Williams

112

18.4%

67

1027

8

17

17.3%

Austin Ekeler

82

13.4%

65

612

7

15

15.3%

Jared Cook

76

12.5%

44

484

4

12

12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive