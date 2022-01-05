Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has been targeted 149 times and has 100 catches, leading the Chargers with 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
- Allen has been the target of 149 of his team's 610 passing attempts this season, or 24.4% of the target share.
- With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Allen is averaging 52 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Raiders, 19.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
- Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
- The 225.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Raiders have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Allen was targeted nine times, totaling 44 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Allen's 14 catches in his last three games have turned into 157 yards (52.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
Jared Cook
76
12.5%
44
484
4
12
12.2%
