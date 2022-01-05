Keenan Allen has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has been targeted 149 times and has 100 catches, leading the Chargers with 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 ypg) plus six touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 149 of his team's 610 passing attempts this season, or 24.4% of the target share.

With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Allen has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Allen is averaging 52 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Raiders, 19.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).

Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The 225.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Allen was targeted nine times, totaling 44 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Allen's 14 catches in his last three games have turned into 157 yards (52.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3% Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2%

