Before placing any bets on Kendrick Bourne's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Bourne and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has totaled 776 receiving yards (48.5 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 52 balls on 66 targets.

So far this season, 13.1% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 8.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

Bourne has averaged 23.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Dolphins, 13.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Bourne has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 249.4 yards per game the Dolphins are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Bourne put together a 76-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on five catches (15.2 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.

Bourne hauled in 153 yards (on 10 catches) in his last three games. He was targeted 13 times, and averaged 51.0 yards per game.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9% Nelson Agholor 61 12.1% 36 450 3 6 8.5%

