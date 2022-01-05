Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne has totaled 776 receiving yards (48.5 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 52 balls on 66 targets.
- So far this season, 13.1% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 8.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Dolphins.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Bourne has averaged 23.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Dolphins, 13.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Bourne has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 249.4 yards per game the Dolphins are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Bourne put together a 76-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on five catches (15.2 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.
- Bourne hauled in 153 yards (on 10 catches) in his last three games. He was targeted 13 times, and averaged 51.0 yards per game.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
Nelson Agholor
61
12.1%
36
450
3
6
8.5%
Powered By Data Skrive