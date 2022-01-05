Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Before placing any bets on Kendrick Bourne's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Bourne and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne has totaled 776 receiving yards (48.5 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 52 balls on 66 targets.
  • So far this season, 13.1% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 8.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Bourne has averaged 23.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Dolphins, 13.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Bourne has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 249.4 yards per game the Dolphins are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Bourne put together a 76-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on five catches (15.2 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.
  • Bourne hauled in 153 yards (on 10 catches) in his last three games. He was targeted 13 times, and averaged 51.0 yards per game.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

66

13.1%

52

776

5

6

8.5%

Jakobi Meyers

118

23.4%

79

796

2

13

18.3%

Hunter Henry

69

13.7%

45

517

9

17

23.9%

Nelson Agholor

61

12.1%

36

450

3

6

8.5%

