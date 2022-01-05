Kenneth Gainwell will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East opponents play in Week 18 when Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gainwell has run for 213 yards on 56 carries (13.3 yards per game), with four touchdowns on the ground this year.

He also averages 15.3 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 56 of his team's 517 carries this season (10.8%).

The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gainwell's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Gainwell notched two rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Cowboys, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys allow 110.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.

The Cowboys have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Gainwell rushed one time for four yards (four yards per carry).

In his last three games, Gainwell has racked up one carries for 4 yards (1.3 per game).

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenneth Gainwell 56 10.8% 213 4 8 7.9% 3.8 Jalen Hurts 139 26.9% 784 10 30 29.7% 5.6 Miles Sanders 137 26.5% 754 0 20 19.8% 5.5 Jordan Howard 86 16.6% 406 3 23 22.8% 4.7

Powered By Data Skrive