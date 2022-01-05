Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Kenneth Gainwell will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East opponents play in Week 18 when Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gainwell has run for 213 yards on 56 carries (13.3 yards per game), with four touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • He also averages 15.3 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 56 of his team's 517 carries this season (10.8%).
  • The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Gainwell notched two rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Cowboys, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys allow 110.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Cowboys have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Gainwell rushed one time for four yards (four yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Gainwell has racked up one carries for 4 yards (1.3 per game).

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kenneth Gainwell

56

10.8%

213

4

8

7.9%

3.8

Jalen Hurts

139

26.9%

784

10

30

29.7%

5.6

Miles Sanders

137

26.5%

754

0

20

19.8%

5.5

Jordan Howard

86

16.6%

406

3

23

22.8%

4.7

