Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kenny Golladay for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Golladay and the New York Giants (4-12) meet the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Golladay's 499 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Giants. He's been targeted 71 times and has totaled 34 catches (31.2 yards per game).

Golladay has been the target of 12.6% (71 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.

Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Golladay has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups versus the Football Team, Golladay has not had a TD catch.

The 276.1 passing yards the Football Team give up per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Golladay did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.

Golladay's six grabs (17 targets) have netted him 75 yards (25.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

