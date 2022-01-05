Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kenny Golladay for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Golladay and the New York Giants (4-12) meet the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Golladay's 499 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Giants. He's been targeted 71 times and has totaled 34 catches (31.2 yards per game).
  • Golladay has been the target of 12.6% (71 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.
  • Golladay (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Golladay has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups versus the Football Team, Golladay has not had a TD catch.
  • The 276.1 passing yards the Football Team give up per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Golladay did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.
  • Golladay's six grabs (17 targets) have netted him 75 yards (25.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Golladay's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kenny Golladay

71

12.6%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.1%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Evan Engram

68

12.1%

45

404

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.4%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

