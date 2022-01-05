Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards (248.2 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 30 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- He also has 116 rushing yards on 28 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 7.3 yards per game.
- The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
- Cousins accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 539 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Bears.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In eight matchups against the Bears, Cousins averaged 193.4 passing yards per game, 74.1 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those outings against the Bears.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
- Cousins has 402 passing yards (134.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 62.9% of his throws and recording three touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
Powered By Data Skrive