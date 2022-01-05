Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Kirk Cousins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards (248.2 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 30 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

He also has 116 rushing yards on 28 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 7.3 yards per game.

The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Cousins accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 539 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In eight matchups against the Bears, Cousins averaged 193.4 passing yards per game, 74.1 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those outings against the Bears.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

Cousins has 402 passing yards (134.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 62.9% of his throws and recording three touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive