January 5, 2022
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Kirk Cousins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has thrown for 3,971 yards (248.2 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 30 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
  • He also has 116 rushing yards on 28 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 7.3 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Cousins accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 539 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In eight matchups against the Bears, Cousins averaged 193.4 passing yards per game, 74.1 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those outings against the Bears.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • Cousins has 402 passing yards (134.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 62.9% of his throws and recording three touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

