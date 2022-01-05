In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyle Pitts and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC South foes take the field in Week 18 when Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) meet the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts' team-high 1,018 receiving yards (63.6 per game) have come via 66 catches (105 targets), and he has one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 19.4% (105 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 17.1% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his one matchup against the Saints, Pitts' 62 receiving yards total is 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).

Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Saints.

This week Pitts will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Pitts was targeted four times and totaled 69 yards on two receptions.

Pitts' 12 grabs during his last three games have yielded 248 yards (82.7 ypg). He's been targeted 17 times.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8% Olamide Zaccheaus 50 9.3% 28 359 3 8 10.5%

