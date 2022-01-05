Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts' team-high 1,018 receiving yards (63.6 per game) have come via 66 catches (105 targets), and he has one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 19.4% (105 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 17.1% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Saints.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his one matchup against the Saints, Pitts' 62 receiving yards total is 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
- Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Saints.
- This week Pitts will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Pitts was targeted four times and totaled 69 yards on two receptions.
- Pitts' 12 grabs during his last three games have yielded 248 yards (82.7 ypg). He's been targeted 17 times.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
Olamide Zaccheaus
50
9.3%
28
359
3
8
10.5%
Powered By Data Skrive