Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray has 3,547 passing yards (221.7 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 69% of his throws and tossing 23 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 388 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.
- The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Murray accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 442 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In five matchups against the Seahawks, Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game, 75.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Murray threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those contests against the Seahawks, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
- The Seahawks are conceding 282.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks' defense is 10th in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Murray threw for 263 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Murray tacked on 44 yards on nine carries, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.
- Murray has thrown for 765 passing yards over his last three games (255.0 per game) and has a 62.3% completion percentage (76-of-122), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.
- He's also carried the ball 17 times for 121 yards, averaging 40.3 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
