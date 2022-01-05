Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyler Murray and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has 3,547 passing yards (221.7 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 69% of his throws and tossing 23 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 388 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Murray accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 442 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In five matchups against the Seahawks, Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game, 75.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Murray threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those contests against the Seahawks, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
  • The Seahawks are conceding 282.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks' defense is 10th in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Murray threw for 263 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Murray tacked on 44 yards on nine carries, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.
  • Murray has thrown for 765 passing yards over his last three games (255.0 per game) and has a 62.3% completion percentage (76-of-122), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.
  • He's also carried the ball 17 times for 121 yards, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

Powered By Data Skrive