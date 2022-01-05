In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyler Murray and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has 3,547 passing yards (221.7 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 69% of his throws and tossing 23 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 388 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.

The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Murray accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 442 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Seattle

In five matchups against the Seahawks, Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game, 75.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Murray threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those contests against the Seahawks, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.

The Seahawks are conceding 282.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks' defense is 10th in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Murray threw for 263 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.

Murray tacked on 44 yards on nine carries, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.

Murray has thrown for 765 passing yards over his last three games (255.0 per game) and has a 62.3% completion percentage (76-of-122), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.

He's also carried the ball 17 times for 121 yards, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 -

