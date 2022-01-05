There will be player props available for Lamar Jackson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes (246-of-382), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this year (180.1 per game).

He's added 767 rushing yards on 133 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 47.9 yards per game.

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson accounts for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Steelers, 94.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Steelers, with multiple TDs against them once.

The 239.8 yards per game the Steelers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.

Jackson has 0 passing yards (0.0 ypg), completing 0% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and interceptions over his last three games.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0%

