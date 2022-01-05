Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

There will be player props available for Lamar Jackson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes (246-of-382), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this year (180.1 per game).
  • He's added 767 rushing yards on 133 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 47.9 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jackson accounts for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Steelers, 94.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jackson threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Steelers, with multiple TDs against them once.
  • The 239.8 yards per game the Steelers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
  • Jackson has 0 passing yards (0.0 ypg), completing 0% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and interceptions over his last three games.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

