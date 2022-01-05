There will be player prop bets available for Laquon Treadwell before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Treadwell and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Treadwell has 410 yards receiving on 30 catches (46 targets) this season, averaging 25.6 yards per game.

Treadwell has been the target of 8.0% (46 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.

Treadwell (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Treadwell's 18 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 26.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.

The Colts are conceding 248.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Treadwell put together an 87-yard performance against the Patriots last week on six catches while being targeted six times.

Treadwell has totaled 198 receiving yards (66.0 per game), hauling in 16 balls on 20 targets in his last three games.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

