January 5, 2022
Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

There will be player prop bets available for Laquon Treadwell before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 18 when Treadwell and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Treadwell has 410 yards receiving on 30 catches (46 targets) this season, averaging 25.6 yards per game.
  • Treadwell has been the target of 8.0% (46 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.
  • Treadwell (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Treadwell's 18 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 26.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.
  • The Colts are conceding 248.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Treadwell put together an 87-yard performance against the Patriots last week on six catches while being targeted six times.
  • Treadwell has totaled 198 receiving yards (66.0 per game), hauling in 16 balls on 20 targets in his last three games.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

