Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Treadwell has 410 yards receiving on 30 catches (46 targets) this season, averaging 25.6 yards per game.
- Treadwell has been the target of 8.0% (46 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.
- Treadwell (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Treadwell's 18 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 26.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.
- The Colts are conceding 248.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Treadwell put together an 87-yard performance against the Patriots last week on six catches while being targeted six times.
- Treadwell has totaled 198 receiving yards (66.0 per game), hauling in 16 balls on 20 targets in his last three games.
Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laquon Treadwell
46
8.0%
30
410
0
3
6.7%
Marvin Jones Jr.
112
19.6%
66
744
3
15
33.3%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
93
16.3%
58
557
0
7
15.6%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
