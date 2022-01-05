There will be player prop betting options available for Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault has put up a 557-yard season so far (34.8 per game), hauling in 58 passes on 93 targets.

So far this season, 16.3% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.

Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Shenault has averaged 40 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Colts, 3.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Shenault has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

This week Shenault will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (248.8 yards allowed per game).

The Colts have conceded 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Shenault put together a 13-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches while being targeted three times.

Shenault's six catches during his last three games have yielded 52 yards (17.3 ypg). He's been targeted 10 times.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

