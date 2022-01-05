Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

There will be player prop betting options available for Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault has put up a 557-yard season so far (34.8 per game), hauling in 58 passes on 93 targets.
  • So far this season, 16.3% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.
  • Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Shenault has averaged 40 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Colts, 3.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Shenault has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • This week Shenault will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (248.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Colts have conceded 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Shenault put together a 13-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches while being targeted three times.
  • Shenault's six catches during his last three games have yielded 52 yards (17.3 ypg). He's been targeted 10 times.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

