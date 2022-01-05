Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Shenault has put up a 557-yard season so far (34.8 per game), hauling in 58 passes on 93 targets.
- So far this season, 16.3% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.
- Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Shenault has averaged 40 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Colts, 3.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Shenault has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- This week Shenault will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (248.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Colts have conceded 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Shenault put together a 13-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches while being targeted three times.
- Shenault's six catches during his last three games have yielded 52 yards (17.3 ypg). He's been targeted 10 times.
Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laviska Shenault Jr.
93
16.3%
58
557
0
7
15.6%
Marvin Jones Jr.
112
19.6%
66
744
3
15
33.3%
Laquon Treadwell
46
8.0%
30
410
0
3
6.7%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
