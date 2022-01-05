Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will try to extend their three-game winning run against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) in Week 18.

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in seven of 16 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.7 points higher than the combined 48.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 51.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.4 more than the 49.5 total in this contest.

Chargers games have an average total of 49.4 points this season, 0.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.5 total in this game is 2.0 points higher than the 47.5 average total in Raiders games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 8-8-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Chargers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those games.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 56.2% of its opportunities (nine times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Chargers rack up 27.6 points per game, comparable to the 25.4 per contest the Raiders give up.

Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.4 points.

The Chargers rack up 56.3 more yards per game (387.1) than the Raiders allow per outing (330.8).

In games that Los Angeles amasses over 330.8 yards, the team is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 7-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Raiders have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

This season the Raiders rack up 5.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Chargers surrender (26.5).

When Las Vegas puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders collect only 3.9 more yards per game (364.9) than the Chargers give up per contest (361).

Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 361 yards.

This season the Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times, three more than the Chargers' takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas is 4-4 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.

In four of eight games at home this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total.

The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, away from home.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-2) away from home as 3-point favorites or more.

This season, in seven away games, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.

The average total in Chargers away games this season is 49.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

