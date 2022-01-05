The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) will try to keep their five-game winning run going in a Week 18 battle with the San Francisco 49ers (9-7).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 12 of 16 games (75%) this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of San Francisco's games (10/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 8.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.1 points above the 42.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more nine times and are 4-5 ATS in those contests.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 16 opportunities (50%).

The Rams average 6.0 more points per game (27.3) than the 49ers give up (21.3).

Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Rams collect 66.0 more yards per game (378.8) than the 49ers allow per matchup (312.8).

When Los Angeles amasses over 312.8 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over three more times (21 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (18) this season.

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 8-8-0 this season.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 4 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The 49ers put up 3.4 more points per game (25.0) than the Rams surrender (21.6).

San Francisco is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.

The 49ers collect 32.7 more yards per game (371.1) than the Rams give up per matchup (338.4).

San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up more than 338.4 yards.

The 49ers have 22 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home.

The Rams are 3-2 ATS as 4-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, Los Angeles has hit the over in three of seven home games.

This season, Rams home games average 50.6 points, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

San Francisco is 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, away from home.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 4-point underdogs or more.

This season, in eight road games, San Francisco has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).

