Before placing any wagers on Mac Jones' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones and the New England Patriots (10-6) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has passed for 3,540 yards while completing 67.6% of his throws (332-of-491), with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (221.3 yards per game).

He also has 125 rushing yards on 41 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per game.

The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Jones accounts for 43.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 69 of his 491 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Miami

In one matchup against the Dolphins, Jones recorded 281 passing yards, 38.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Jones threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Dolphins.

This week Jones will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (249.4 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Jones completed 73.3% of his pass attempts for 227 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.

He also added 12 yards on two carries, averaging six yards per carry without a touchdown.

Jones has thrown for 671 yards (223.7 ypg), completing 57.9% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 57 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9%

