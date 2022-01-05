Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has passed for 3,540 yards while completing 67.6% of his throws (332-of-491), with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (221.3 yards per game).
- He also has 125 rushing yards on 41 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per game.
- The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones accounts for 43.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 69 of his 491 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Miami
- In one matchup against the Dolphins, Jones recorded 281 passing yards, 38.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Jones threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Dolphins.
- This week Jones will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (249.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Jones completed 73.3% of his pass attempts for 227 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.
- He also added 12 yards on two carries, averaging six yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Jones has thrown for 671 yards (223.7 ypg), completing 57.9% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 57 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on nine carries.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
