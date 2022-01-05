Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Before placing any wagers on Mac Jones' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones and the New England Patriots (10-6) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has passed for 3,540 yards while completing 67.6% of his throws (332-of-491), with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (221.3 yards per game).
  • He also has 125 rushing yards on 41 carries, averaging 7.8 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones accounts for 43.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 69 of his 491 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • In one matchup against the Dolphins, Jones recorded 281 passing yards, 38.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jones threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Dolphins.
  • This week Jones will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (249.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Jones completed 73.3% of his pass attempts for 227 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.
  • He also added 12 yards on two carries, averaging six yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Jones has thrown for 671 yards (223.7 ypg), completing 57.9% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 57 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

118

23.4%

79

796

2

13

18.3%

Kendrick Bourne

66

13.1%

52

776

5

6

8.5%

Hunter Henry

69

13.7%

45

517

9

17

23.9%

