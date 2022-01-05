Before placing any wagers on Mark Andrews' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has been targeted 138 times and has 99 catches, leading the Ravens with 1,276 yards (79.8 ypg) while scoring nine touchdowns this season.

So far this season, 23.8% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.

Andrews (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his six matchups against the Steelers, Andrews' 31.5 receiving yards average is 36.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers.

The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Rams, Andrews was targeted six times and recorded six catches for 89 yards.

Andrews' stat line over his last three outings includes 24 grabs for 350 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 116.7 yards per game, and was targeted 29 times.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0% Sammy Watkins 48 8.3% 27 394 1 4 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive