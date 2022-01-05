Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has been targeted 138 times and has 99 catches, leading the Ravens with 1,276 yards (79.8 ypg) while scoring nine touchdowns this season.
- So far this season, 23.8% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.
- Andrews (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Steelers.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his six matchups against the Steelers, Andrews' 31.5 receiving yards average is 36.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
- Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers.
- The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Steelers have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Rams, Andrews was targeted six times and recorded six catches for 89 yards.
- Andrews' stat line over his last three outings includes 24 grabs for 350 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 116.7 yards per game, and was targeted 29 times.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.3%
27
394
1
4
5.6%
Powered By Data Skrive