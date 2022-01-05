Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mark Ingram II, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Ingram's New Orleans Saints (8-8) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ingram has rushed for 554 yards on 160 carries (32.6 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 162 receiving yards (9.5 per game) on 27 catches.
  • The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Over his six career matchups against them, Ingram has averaged 61.3 rushing yards against the Falcons, 34.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ingram, in six matchups against the Falcons, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • Conceding 127.9 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Falcons have conceded 19 rushing touchdowns, 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Ingram did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Panthers.
  • In his last three games, Ingram has taken 13 carries for 27 yards (9.0 per game).

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Alvin Kamara

210

45.3%

752

4

33

49.3%

3.6

Taysom Hill

65

14.0%

356

5

13

19.4%

5.5

Jameis Winston

32

6.9%

166

1

4

6.0%

5.2

