Marquez Callaway will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway has 46 catches (83 targets) and a team-high 698 receiving yards (43.6 ypg) plus six touchdowns.

Callaway has been the target of 17.3% (83 total) of his team's 480 passing attempts this season.

Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Against the Falcons, Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 28.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Callaway has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Falcons have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.4 yards per game through the air.

The Falcons' defense is 24th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Callaway was targeted 10 times, picking up 97 yards on six receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per catch).

Callaway has put up 255 yards during his last three games (85.0 per game), hauling in 16 passes on 24 targets.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 83 17.3% 46 698 6 8 13.3% Deonte Harris 55 11.5% 33 546 3 4 6.7% Alvin Kamara 65 13.5% 45 423 5 12 20.0% Tre'Quan Smith 43 9.0% 27 301 2 5 8.3%

