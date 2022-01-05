Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway has 46 catches (83 targets) and a team-high 698 receiving yards (43.6 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
- Callaway has been the target of 17.3% (83 total) of his team's 480 passing attempts this season.
- Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Against the Falcons, Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 28.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Callaway has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Falcons' defense is 24th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Callaway was targeted 10 times, picking up 97 yards on six receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per catch).
- Callaway has put up 255 yards during his last three games (85.0 per game), hauling in 16 passes on 24 targets.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
83
17.3%
46
698
6
8
13.3%
Deonte Harris
55
11.5%
33
546
3
4
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
65
13.5%
45
423
5
12
20.0%
Tre'Quan Smith
43
9.0%
27
301
2
5
8.3%
