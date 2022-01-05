Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Marquez Callaway will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway has 46 catches (83 targets) and a team-high 698 receiving yards (43.6 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
  • Callaway has been the target of 17.3% (83 total) of his team's 480 passing attempts this season.
  • Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Against the Falcons, Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 28.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Callaway has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Falcons' defense is 24th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Callaway was targeted 10 times, picking up 97 yards on six receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per catch).
  • Callaway has put up 255 yards during his last three games (85.0 per game), hauling in 16 passes on 24 targets.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

83

17.3%

46

698

6

8

13.3%

Deonte Harris

55

11.5%

33

546

3

4

6.7%

Alvin Kamara

65

13.5%

45

423

5

12

20.0%

Tre'Quan Smith

43

9.0%

27

301

2

5

8.3%

