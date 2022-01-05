Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marquise Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 138 targets have resulted in 88 grabs for 981 yards (61.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Brown has averaged 36 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Steelers, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • This week Brown will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Rams, Brown was targeted eight times, picking up 28 yards on three receptions.
  • Brown hauled in 115 yards (on 18 catches) during his last three games. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.3%

27

394

1

4

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive