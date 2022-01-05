Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marquise Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 138 targets have resulted in 88 grabs for 981 yards (61.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Brown has averaged 36 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Steelers, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brown, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

This week Brown will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Rams, Brown was targeted eight times, picking up 28 yards on three receptions.

Brown hauled in 115 yards (on 18 catches) during his last three games. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0% Sammy Watkins 48 8.3% 27 394 1 4 5.6%

