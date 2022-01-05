There will be player prop bets available for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) take on the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' 744 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Jaguars. He's been targeted 112 times and has collected 66 receptions and three touchdowns (46.5 yards per game).

So far this season, 19.6% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.

Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his three matchups against the Colts, Jones' 53 receiving yards average is 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).

In three matchups versus the Colts, Jones has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

This week Jones will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (248.8 yards allowed per game).

With 30 passing TDs allowed this year, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 46-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches (23 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.

Over his last three outings, Jones' 12 receptions (on 23 targets) have led to 134 receiving yards (44.7 per game).

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

