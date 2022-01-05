Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

There will be player prop bets available for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) take on the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones' 744 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Jaguars. He's been targeted 112 times and has collected 66 receptions and three touchdowns (46.5 yards per game).
  • So far this season, 19.6% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.
  • Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In his three matchups against the Colts, Jones' 53 receiving yards average is 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
  • In three matchups versus the Colts, Jones has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • This week Jones will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (248.8 yards allowed per game).
  • With 30 passing TDs allowed this year, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 46-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches (23 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three outings, Jones' 12 receptions (on 23 targets) have led to 134 receiving yards (44.7 per game).

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Powered By Data Skrive