Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Ryan has put up 3,752 passing yards (234.5 per game) while completing 355 of 527 passes (67.4% completion percentage), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He also has 80 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.0 yards per game.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.6% of the time while running the ball 41.4% of the time.
- Ryan has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 54.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In 11 matchups against the Saints, Ryan averaged 288.5 passing yards per game, 55.0 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs in seven of those matchups against the Saints.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- This week Ryan will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Saints have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bills, Ryan went 13-for-23 (56.5 percent) for 197 yards.
- Ryan has put up 648 passing yards (216.0 ypg) on 50-of-79 with two touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 32 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
