January 5, 2022
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Matt Ryan will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) meet the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Ryan has put up 3,752 passing yards (234.5 per game) while completing 355 of 527 passes (67.4% completion percentage), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He also has 80 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.0 yards per game.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.6% of the time while running the ball 41.4% of the time.
  • Ryan has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 54.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In 11 matchups against the Saints, Ryan averaged 288.5 passing yards per game, 55.0 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs in seven of those matchups against the Saints.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • This week Ryan will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Saints have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bills, Ryan went 13-for-23 (56.5 percent) for 197 yards.
  • Ryan has put up 648 passing yards (216.0 ypg) on 50-of-79 with two touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 32 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

105

19.4%

66

1018

1

13

17.1%

Russell Gage

81

15.0%

57

644

3

10

13.2%

Cordarrelle Patterson

68

12.6%

51

547

5

12

15.8%

Powered By Data Skrive