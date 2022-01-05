Matt Ryan will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) meet the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Ryan has put up 3,752 passing yards (234.5 per game) while completing 355 of 527 passes (67.4% completion percentage), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He also has 80 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.0 yards per game.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.6% of the time while running the ball 41.4% of the time.

Ryan has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 54.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In 11 matchups against the Saints, Ryan averaged 288.5 passing yards per game, 55.0 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs in seven of those matchups against the Saints.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

This week Ryan will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).

The Saints have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bills, Ryan went 13-for-23 (56.5 percent) for 197 yards.

Ryan has put up 648 passing yards (216.0 ypg) on 50-of-79 with two touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 32 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8%

