Sportsbooks have posted player props for Matthew Stafford ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has 4,648 passing yards (290.5 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and recording 38 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 43 rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on 32 carries.

The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while running the ball 40.6% of the time.

Stafford has attempted 106 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Stafford's 295 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers are 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in both of those games against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.3 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Stafford completed 74.3% of his pass attempts for 309 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 750 passing yards (250.0 per game) while completing 68 of 101 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0%

