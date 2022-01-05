Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Matthew Stafford ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has 4,648 passing yards (290.5 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and recording 38 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 43 rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on 32 carries.
  • The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while running the ball 40.6% of the time.
  • Stafford has attempted 106 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Stafford's 295 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers are 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass in both of those games against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The 49ers have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Stafford completed 74.3% of his pass attempts for 309 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 750 passing yards (250.0 per game) while completing 68 of 101 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

184

32.0%

138

1829

15

35

32.7%

Van Jefferson

86

15.0%

48

771

6

15

14.0%

Robert Woods

69

12.0%

45

556

4

16

15.0%

