Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has 4,648 passing yards (290.5 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and recording 38 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 43 rushing yards (2.7 ypg) on 32 carries.
- The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while running the ball 40.6% of the time.
- Stafford has attempted 106 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Stafford's 295 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers are 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass in both of those games against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 227.3 yards per game through the air.
- The 49ers have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Stafford completed 74.3% of his pass attempts for 309 yards, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Stafford has recorded 750 passing yards (250.0 per game) while completing 68 of 101 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and six interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
184
32.0%
138
1829
15
35
32.7%
Van Jefferson
86
15.0%
48
771
6
15
14.0%
Robert Woods
69
12.0%
45
556
4
16
15.0%
