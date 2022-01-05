Melvin Gordon III has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West opponents square off in Week 18 when Gordon's Denver Broncos (7-9) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gordon has rushed for 808 yards on 191 carries (50.5 yards per game), with seven touchdowns.

He also has 207 receiving yards (12.9 per game) on 27 catches, with two TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 427 times this season, and he's handled 191 of those attempts (44.7%).

The Broncos have thrown the football in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gordon's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his last 10 matchups against them, Gordon has averaged 59.2 rushing yards per game against the Chiefs, 7.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In five of 10 games against the Chiefs Gordon has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those five games.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 113.0 yards per game.

This season the Chiefs are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Gordon rushed 10 times for 43 yards (4.3 yards per carry).

Gordon tacked on three catches for 29 yards.

Over his last three outings, Gordon has rushed for 92 yards (30.7 per game) on 32 carries.

Gordon also has five catches for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 191 44.7% 808 7 35 46.1% 4.2 Javonte Williams 191 44.7% 857 4 27 35.5% 4.5 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.0% 106 2 10 13.2% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 0.9% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

Powered By Data Skrive