January 5, 2022
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Melvin Gordon III has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West opponents square off in Week 18 when Gordon's Denver Broncos (7-9) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gordon has rushed for 808 yards on 191 carries (50.5 yards per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • He also has 207 receiving yards (12.9 per game) on 27 catches, with two TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 427 times this season, and he's handled 191 of those attempts (44.7%).
  • The Broncos have thrown the football in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his last 10 matchups against them, Gordon has averaged 59.2 rushing yards per game against the Chiefs, 7.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In five of 10 games against the Chiefs Gordon has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those five games.
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 113.0 yards per game.
  • This season the Chiefs are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Gordon rushed 10 times for 43 yards (4.3 yards per carry).
  • Gordon tacked on three catches for 29 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Gordon has rushed for 92 yards (30.7 per game) on 32 carries.
  • Gordon also has five catches for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Gordon's Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Melvin Gordon III

191

44.7%

808

7

35

46.1%

4.2

Javonte Williams

191

44.7%

857

4

27

35.5%

4.5

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.0%

106

2

10

13.2%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

0.9%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

Powered By Data Skrive