Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds
Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter has rushed for a team-leading 620 yards on 138 carries (38.8 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He also averages 20.3 receiving yards per game, catching 36 passes for 325 yards.
- He has handled 138, or 38.0%, of his team's 363 rushing attempts this season.
- The Jets have called a pass in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Carter had 39 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bills, 6.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carter ran for a touchdown in that game against the Bills.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 19th in the NFL, conceding 113.6 yards per game.
- This year the Bills are ranked 27th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (19).
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Carter rushed three times for 54 yards (18 yards per attempt).
- Carter has 27 carries for 190 yards (63.3 yards per game) in his last three games.
Carter's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Michael Carter
138
38.0%
620
4
25
35.2%
4.5
Tevin Coleman
79
21.8%
350
0
13
18.3%
4.4
Ty Johnson
60
16.5%
239
2
11
15.5%
4.0
Zach Wilson
27
7.4%
161
4
8
11.3%
6.0
