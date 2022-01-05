Bookmakers have installed player props for Michael Carter ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Carter and the New York Jets (4-12) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has rushed for a team-leading 620 yards on 138 carries (38.8 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also averages 20.3 receiving yards per game, catching 36 passes for 325 yards.

He has handled 138, or 38.0%, of his team's 363 rushing attempts this season.

The Jets have called a pass in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Carter had 39 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bills, 6.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carter ran for a touchdown in that game against the Bills.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 19th in the NFL, conceding 113.6 yards per game.

This year the Bills are ranked 27th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (19).

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Carter rushed three times for 54 yards (18 yards per attempt).

Carter has 27 carries for 190 yards (63.3 yards per game) in his last three games.

Carter's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Michael Carter 138 38.0% 620 4 25 35.2% 4.5 Tevin Coleman 79 21.8% 350 0 13 18.3% 4.4 Ty Johnson 60 16.5% 239 2 11 15.5% 4.0 Zach Wilson 27 7.4% 161 4 8 11.3% 6.0

