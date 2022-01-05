Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

Bookmakers have installed player props for Michael Carter ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Carter and the New York Jets (4-12) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter has rushed for a team-leading 620 yards on 138 carries (38.8 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 20.3 receiving yards per game, catching 36 passes for 325 yards.
  • He has handled 138, or 38.0%, of his team's 363 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Jets have called a pass in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Carter had 39 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bills, 6.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carter ran for a touchdown in that game against the Bills.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 19th in the NFL, conceding 113.6 yards per game.
  • This year the Bills are ranked 27th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (19).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Carter rushed three times for 54 yards (18 yards per attempt).
  • Carter has 27 carries for 190 yards (63.3 yards per game) in his last three games.

Carter's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Michael Carter

138

38.0%

620

4

25

35.2%

4.5

Tevin Coleman

79

21.8%

350

0

13

18.3%

4.4

Ty Johnson

60

16.5%

239

2

11

15.5%

4.0

Zach Wilson

27

7.4%

161

4

8

11.3%

6.0

