Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Mike Davis ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has rushed for 473 yards on 132 carries (29.6 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.

He has tacked on 41 catches for 261 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 132 of his team's 381 carries this season (34.6%).

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.6% of the time while running the football 41.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Davis has averaged 5.4 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Saints, 24.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In seven games against the Saints Davis has not rushed for a touchdown.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints give up 95.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

The Saints have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bills, Davis rushed for 42 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

He put up 15 yards on one reeption.

In his last three games, Davis has rushed for 91 yards (30.3 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 132 34.6% 473 3 18 28.1% 3.6 Cordarrelle Patterson 149 39.1% 607 6 31 48.4% 4.1 Qadree Ollison 20 5.2% 86 0 2 3.1% 4.3 Matt Ryan 39 10.2% 80 1 11 17.2% 2.1

