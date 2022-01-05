Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Mike Davis ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has rushed for 473 yards on 132 carries (29.6 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • He has tacked on 41 catches for 261 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 132 of his team's 381 carries this season (34.6%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.6% of the time while running the football 41.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Davis has averaged 5.4 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Saints, 24.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In seven games against the Saints Davis has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints give up 95.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Saints have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bills, Davis rushed for 42 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He put up 15 yards on one reeption.
  • In his last three games, Davis has rushed for 91 yards (30.3 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

132

34.6%

473

3

18

28.1%

3.6

Cordarrelle Patterson

149

39.1%

607

6

31

48.4%

4.1

Qadree Ollison

20

5.2%

86

0

2

3.1%

4.3

Matt Ryan

39

10.2%

80

1

11

17.2%

2.1

