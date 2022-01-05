Before placing any bets on Mike Evans' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has caught 68 passes on 107 targets for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 59.1 yards per game.

Evans has been the target of 107 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Evans is averaging 65.7 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Panthers, 4.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

In 11 matchups versus the Panthers, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, Evans was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 47 yards and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Evans has collected 61 yards on five catches with one touchdown, averaging 20.3 yards per game on eight targets.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5% Antonio Brown 62 9.0% 42 545 4 3 2.6%

