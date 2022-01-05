Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has caught 68 passes on 107 targets for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 59.1 yards per game.
- Evans has been the target of 107 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
- Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Panthers.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Evans is averaging 65.7 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Panthers, 4.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
- In 11 matchups versus the Panthers, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jets, Evans was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 47 yards and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Evans has collected 61 yards on five catches with one touchdown, averaging 20.3 yards per game on eight targets.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
Antonio Brown
62
9.0%
42
545
4
3
2.6%
Powered By Data Skrive