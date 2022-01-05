Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Before placing any bets on Mike Evans' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans has caught 68 passes on 107 targets for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 59.1 yards per game.
  • Evans has been the target of 107 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
  • Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Evans is averaging 65.7 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Panthers, 4.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
  • In 11 matchups versus the Panthers, Evans has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jets, Evans was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 47 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Evans has collected 61 yards on five catches with one touchdown, averaging 20.3 yards per game on eight targets.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

Antonio Brown

62

9.0%

42

545

4

3

2.6%

Powered By Data Skrive