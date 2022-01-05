Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has put up a 758-yard campaign so far (47.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 71 balls on 109 targets.
- Gesicki has been the target of 109 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- Against the Patriots, Gesicki has averaged 12 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In seven matchups, Gesicki has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Patriots.
- The 208.0 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Gesicki hauled in four passes for 51 yards while being targeted seven times.
- Gesicki's 19 targets have led to 12 grabs for 116 yards (38.7 per game) during his last three games.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
39
6.6%
32
325
0
7
9.7%
