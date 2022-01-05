Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Mike Gesicki ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (8-8) play the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has put up a 758-yard campaign so far (47.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 71 balls on 109 targets.

Gesicki has been the target of 109 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Gesicki has averaged 12 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In seven matchups, Gesicki has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Patriots.

The 208.0 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Gesicki hauled in four passes for 51 yards while being targeted seven times.

Gesicki's 19 targets have led to 12 grabs for 116 yards (38.7 per game) during his last three games.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 39 6.6% 32 325 0 7 9.7%

