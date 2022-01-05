Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Mike Gesicki ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (8-8) play the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has put up a 758-yard campaign so far (47.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 71 balls on 109 targets.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 109 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Against the Patriots, Gesicki has averaged 12 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In seven matchups, Gesicki has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Patriots.
  • The 208.0 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Gesicki hauled in four passes for 51 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Gesicki's 19 targets have led to 12 grabs for 116 yards (38.7 per game) during his last three games.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

39

6.6%

32

325

0

7

9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive