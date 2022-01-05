In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Williams and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has hauled in 67 catches for 1,027 yards and eight touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 112 times and averages 64.2 receiving yards.

Williams has been the target of 18.4% (112 total) of his team's 610 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 17.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Williams has averaged 38 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Williams, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 225.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Broncos, Williams was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 63 yards (21 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Williams' six catches over his last three outings are good enough for 112 yards (37.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 13 times.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3% Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2%

