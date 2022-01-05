Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has hauled in 67 catches for 1,027 yards and eight touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 112 times and averages 64.2 receiving yards.
- Williams has been the target of 18.4% (112 total) of his team's 610 passing attempts this season.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 17.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Williams has averaged 38 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Williams, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 225.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Broncos, Williams was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 63 yards (21 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Williams' six catches over his last three outings are good enough for 112 yards (37.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 13 times.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
Jared Cook
76
12.5%
44
484
4
12
12.2%
