Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has run for 754 yards on 137 carries (47.1 yards per game).
- He's also caught 26 passes for 158 yards (9.9 per game).
- He has handled 137, or 26.5%, of his team's 517 rushing attempts this season.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Cowboys.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Sanders has averaged 36.8 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Cowboys, 30.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 110.6 yards per game.
- This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- Sanders did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Football Team.
- Sanders has 176 rushing yards on 25 attempts (58.7 yards per carry) in his last three games.
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
137
26.5%
754
0
20
19.8%
5.5
Jalen Hurts
139
26.9%
784
10
30
29.7%
5.6
Jordan Howard
86
16.6%
406
3
23
22.8%
4.7
Boston Scott
87
16.8%
373
7
19
18.8%
4.3
Powered By Data Skrive