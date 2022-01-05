In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Miles Sanders and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has run for 754 yards on 137 carries (47.1 yards per game).

He's also caught 26 passes for 158 yards (9.9 per game).

He has handled 137, or 26.5%, of his team's 517 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Sanders has averaged 36.8 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Cowboys, 30.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 110.6 yards per game.

This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Sanders did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Football Team.

Sanders has 176 rushing yards on 25 attempts (58.7 yards per carry) in his last three games.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 137 26.5% 754 0 20 19.8% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 139 26.9% 784 10 30 29.7% 5.6 Jordan Howard 86 16.6% 406 3 23 22.8% 4.7 Boston Scott 87 16.8% 373 7 19 18.8% 4.3

