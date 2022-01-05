Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and Chicago Bears (6-10) will face each other in a Week 18 NFL clash of NFC North rivals.

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in 12 of 16 games this season.

Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in six of 16 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 48.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 8-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Vikings have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in six chances).

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over 10 times in 16 opportunities (62.5%).

The Vikings score 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.5 per contest the Bears surrender.

Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.5 points.

The Vikings average 49.2 more yards per game (364.8) than the Bears allow per outing (315.6).

When Minnesota piles up more than 315.6 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

This year, the Vikings have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (16).

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 6-10-0 this year.

The Bears have an against the spread record of 3-8 in their 11 games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more this season.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 16 opportunities (37.5%).

The Bears score 7.2 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Vikings allow (25.6).

When Chicago puts up more than 25.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bears rack up 81.1 fewer yards per game (304.3) than the Vikings allow (385.4).

The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (27 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (22) this season.

Home and road insights

Minnesota is 4-3 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, at home.

The Vikings have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

This year, Minnesota has hit the over in three of seven games at home.

This season, Vikings home games average 49.4 points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Chicago is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, in away games.

On the road, the Bears are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Chicago has gone over the total in four of eight road games this season.

This season, Bears away games average 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

