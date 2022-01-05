Before placing any wagers on Myles Gaskin's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (8-8) play the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has 172 carries for a team-best 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

He also averages 13.9 receiving yards per game, catching 46 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's carried 172 of those attempts (43.1%).

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

In his three career matchups against the Patriots, Gaskin averaged 29.7 rushing yards per game, 0.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gaskin has not run for a touchdown against the Patriots.

The Patriots have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, giving up 119.3 yards per game.

This season the Patriots have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Gaskin rushed five times for 23 yards (4.6 yards per attempt).

Gaskin has 18 carries for 87 yards (29.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 172 43.1% 613 3 31 48.4% 3.6 Duke Johnson Jr. 46 11.5% 213 2 6 9.4% 4.6 Phillip Lindsay 77 - 209 1 6 - 2.7 Salvon Ahmed 54 13.5% 149 0 3 4.7% 2.8

