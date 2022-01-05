Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Before placing any wagers on Myles Gaskin's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (8-8) play the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has 172 carries for a team-best 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 13.9 receiving yards per game, catching 46 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's carried 172 of those attempts (43.1%).
  • The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England

  • In his three career matchups against the Patriots, Gaskin averaged 29.7 rushing yards per game, 0.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gaskin has not run for a touchdown against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, giving up 119.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Patriots have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Gaskin rushed five times for 23 yards (4.6 yards per attempt).
  • Gaskin has 18 carries for 87 yards (29.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

172

43.1%

613

3

31

48.4%

3.6

Duke Johnson Jr.

46

11.5%

213

2

6

9.4%

4.6

Phillip Lindsay

77

-

209

1

6

-

2.7

Salvon Ahmed

54

13.5%

149

0

3

4.7%

2.8

