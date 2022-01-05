Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has 172 carries for a team-best 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He also averages 13.9 receiving yards per game, catching 46 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's carried 172 of those attempts (43.1%).
- The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- In his three career matchups against the Patriots, Gaskin averaged 29.7 rushing yards per game, 0.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gaskin has not run for a touchdown against the Patriots.
- The Patriots have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, giving up 119.3 yards per game.
- This season the Patriots have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Gaskin rushed five times for 23 yards (4.6 yards per attempt).
- Gaskin has 18 carries for 87 yards (29.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
172
43.1%
613
3
31
48.4%
3.6
Duke Johnson Jr.
46
11.5%
213
2
6
9.4%
4.6
Phillip Lindsay
77
-
209
1
6
-
2.7
Salvon Ahmed
54
13.5%
149
0
3
4.7%
2.8
