January 5, 2022
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Before Najee Harris hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 296 times for 1,172 yards (73.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • He has added 70 catches for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 296, or 77.7%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Harris notched 71 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Ravens, 0.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Ravens.
  • Allowing 84.8 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the best run defense in the NFL.
  • Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Browns, Harris ran the ball 28 times for 188 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Harris also tacked on 18 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Harris has rushed for 299 yards (99.7 per game) on 59 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 43 yards (14.3 per game) .

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

296

77.7%

1,172

7

28

73.7%

4.0

Benny Snell Jr.

24

6.3%

76

0

0

0.0%

3.2

Chase Claypool

11

2.9%

63

0

2

5.3%

5.7

Diontae Johnson

5

1.3%

53

0

0

0.0%

10.6

