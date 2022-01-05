Before Najee Harris hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 296 times for 1,172 yards (73.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.

He has added 70 catches for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has handled 296, or 77.7%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Harris notched 71 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Ravens, 0.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Ravens.

Allowing 84.8 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the best run defense in the NFL.

Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Browns, Harris ran the ball 28 times for 188 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

Harris also tacked on 18 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Harris has rushed for 299 yards (99.7 per game) on 59 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught 10 passes for 43 yards (14.3 per game) .

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 296 77.7% 1,172 7 28 73.7% 4.0 Benny Snell Jr. 24 6.3% 76 0 0 0.0% 3.2 Chase Claypool 11 2.9% 63 0 2 5.3% 5.7 Diontae Johnson 5 1.3% 53 0 0 0.0% 10.6

