New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New England Patriots (10-6) and Miami Dolphins (8-8) will face each other in a Week 18 NFL clash of AFC East foes.

Odds for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in 10 of 16 games this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in eight of 16 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.7 points per game, 6.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 38.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.3 fewer than the 40 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.4, 4.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 40.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

In New England's 16 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Patriots have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

New England has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Patriots score 5.6 more points per game (27.4) than the Dolphins give up (21.8).

When New England puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Patriots average 351.8 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 334.9 the Dolphins allow per outing.

New England is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team churns out more than 334.9 yards.

The Patriots have 20 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 23 takeaways.

Dolphins stats and trends

In Miami's 16 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Dolphins have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).

The Dolphins rack up 19.3 points per game, comparable to the 16.9 the Patriots surrender.

When Miami puts up more than 16.9 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Dolphins average 307.6 yards per game, only 4.0 fewer than the 311.6 the Patriots allow.

Miami is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals over 311.6 yards.

This season the Dolphins have 26 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (30).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Miami is 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

At home, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

In eight games at home this season, Miami has gone over the total four times.

Dolphins home games this season average 43.9 total points, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

This year on the road, New England is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

On the road, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

New England has gone over the total twice in seven road games this season.

This season, Patriots away games average 44.0 points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

