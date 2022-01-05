New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

NFC South foes will do battle in Week 18 of the NFL season when the New Orleans Saints (8-8) face the Atlanta Falcons (7-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to put up more than 40 points in nine of 16 games this season.

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 40 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.8 points higher than the combined 39.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 6.5 points lower than the 46.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 43.6 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 40-point total for this game is 7.1 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Saints have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).

The Saints put up 5.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons surrender (26.8).

New Orleans is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.8 points.

The Saints collect 300.5 yards per game, 63.6 fewer yards than the 364.1 the Falcons give up per outing.

New Orleans is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team totals over 364.1 yards.

This year, the Saints have 18 turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (20).

Falcons stats and trends

In Atlanta's 16 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more seven times this year and covered the spread once.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).

The Falcons rack up 18.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.7 the Saints surrender.

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Falcons collect just 15.4 fewer yards per game (306.7) than the Saints allow per matchup (322.1).

In games that Atlanta piles up over 322.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Falcons have turned the ball over 23 times, one more than the Saints' takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this year.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

This year, in seven home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.

This season, Falcons home games average 46.9 points, 6.9 more than this outing's over/under (40).

New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, on the road.

The Saints have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.

New Orleans has gone over the total in three of eight road games this season.

This season, Saints away games average 43.5 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (40).

