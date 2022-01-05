Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Nick Chubb, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has 219 carries for a team-leading 1,201 yards (75.1 per game), with eight touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 172 yards (10.8 per game) with one touchdown.

He has received 219 of his team's 444 carries this season (49.3%).

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.8% of the time while running the ball 47.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Chubb's 100.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals are 30.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chubb had a rushing touchdown in three matchups against the Bengals, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

Chubb will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 96.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

The Browns are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers last week, Chubb rushed 12 times for 58 yards (4.8 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Chubb has 275 rushing yards (91.7 per game) on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught four passes for 60 yards.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 219 49.3% 1,201 8 37 45.7% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 75 16.9% 411 2 12 14.8% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 78 17.6% 386 5 15 18.5% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 37 8.3% 134 1 4 4.9% 3.6

