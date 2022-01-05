Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Nick Chubb, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has 219 carries for a team-leading 1,201 yards (75.1 per game), with eight touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 172 yards (10.8 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has received 219 of his team's 444 carries this season (49.3%).
  • The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.8% of the time while running the ball 47.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Chubb's 100.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals are 30.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chubb had a rushing touchdown in three matchups against the Bengals, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • Chubb will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 96.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Browns are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Steelers last week, Chubb rushed 12 times for 58 yards (4.8 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Chubb has 275 rushing yards (91.7 per game) on 52 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught four passes for 60 yards.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

219

49.3%

1,201

8

37

45.7%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

75

16.9%

411

2

12

14.8%

5.5

Kareem Hunt

78

17.6%

386

5

15

18.5%

4.9

Baker Mayfield

37

8.3%

134

1

4

4.9%

3.6

