Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has 398 yards receiving on 34 catches (52 targets) with three touchdowns this season, averaging 24.9 yards per game.

So far this season, 10.3% of the 503 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.

Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged 35.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 12.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has not caught a touchdown pass against the Texans.

The 253.4 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Dolphins.

During his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has racked up 70 yards on six catches, averaging 23.3 yards per game on 12 targets.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8% Chester Rogers 41 8.2% 28 297 1 3 4.1%

