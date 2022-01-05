Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Westbrook-Ikhine has 398 yards receiving on 34 catches (52 targets) with three touchdowns this season, averaging 24.9 yards per game.
- So far this season, 10.3% of the 503 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.
- Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged 35.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 12.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has not caught a touchdown pass against the Texans.
- The 253.4 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Westbrook-Ikhine did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
- During his last three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has racked up 70 yards on six catches, averaging 23.3 yards per game on 12 targets.
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
Chester Rogers
41
8.2%
28
297
1
3
4.1%
