January 5, 2022
Nico Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Before placing any wagers on Nico Collins' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Collins and the Houston Texans (4-12) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Nico Collins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Collins has added 379 yards on 30 grabs and one touchdown. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 23.7 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 10.3% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Collins' way.
  • Collins (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Collins' matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his one matchup against the Titans, Collins' nine receiving yards total is 23.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
  • Collins did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 261.5 yards per game through the air.
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Collins was targeted five times, totaling 35 yards on two receptions (averaging 17.5 yards per grab).
  • Collins' seven catches (13 targets) have netted him 82 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Collins' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nico Collins

53

10.3%

30

379

1

6

12.2%

Brandin Cooks

130

25.3%

87

1011

6

10

20.4%

Chris Conley

37

7.2%

22

323

2

1

2.0%

David Johnson

38

7.4%

29

217

1

7

14.3%

