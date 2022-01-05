Nico Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Nico Collins Prop Bet Odds
Nico Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Collins has added 379 yards on 30 grabs and one touchdown. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 23.7 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 10.3% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Collins' way.
- Collins (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his one matchup against the Titans, Collins' nine receiving yards total is 23.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
- Collins did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
- The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 261.5 yards per game through the air.
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Collins was targeted five times, totaling 35 yards on two receptions (averaging 17.5 yards per grab).
- Collins' seven catches (13 targets) have netted him 82 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Collins' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nico Collins
53
10.3%
30
379
1
6
12.2%
Brandin Cooks
130
25.3%
87
1011
6
10
20.4%
Chris Conley
37
7.2%
22
323
2
1
2.0%
David Johnson
38
7.4%
29
217
1
7
14.3%
