Before placing any wagers on Nico Collins' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Collins and the Houston Texans (4-12) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Nico Collins Prop Bet Odds

Nico Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Collins has added 379 yards on 30 grabs and one touchdown. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 23.7 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 10.3% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Collins' way.

Collins (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his one matchup against the Titans, Collins' nine receiving yards total is 23.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).

Collins did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.

The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 261.5 yards per game through the air.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Collins was targeted five times, totaling 35 yards on two receptions (averaging 17.5 yards per grab).

Collins' seven catches (13 targets) have netted him 82 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Collins' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nico Collins 53 10.3% 30 379 1 6 12.2% Brandin Cooks 130 25.3% 87 1011 6 10 20.4% Chris Conley 37 7.2% 22 323 2 1 2.0% David Johnson 38 7.4% 29 217 1 7 14.3%

