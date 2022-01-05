Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Noah Fant for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Fant and the Denver Broncos (7-9) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fant has totaled 654 receiving yards (40.9 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 67 passes on 88 targets.

So far this season, 17.1% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.

Fant has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Fant is averaging 38.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 3.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (41.5).

Fant has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are conceding 269.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Fant caught six passes for 92 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Fant's 17 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 179 yards (59.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Fant's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4% Jerry Jeudy 51 9.9% 36 437 0 3 4.9%

