Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds
Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fant has totaled 654 receiving yards (40.9 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 67 passes on 88 targets.
- So far this season, 17.1% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.
- Fant has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Fant is averaging 38.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 3.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (41.5).
- Fant has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs are conceding 269.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Fant caught six passes for 92 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
- Fant's 17 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 179 yards (59.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Fant's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Noah Fant
88
17.1%
67
654
4
11
18.0%
Courtland Sutton
95
18.4%
57
763
2
10
16.4%
Tim Patrick
75
14.5%
47
639
5
10
16.4%
Jerry Jeudy
51
9.9%
36
437
0
3
4.9%
