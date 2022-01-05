Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Noah Fant for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Fant and the Denver Broncos (7-9) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fant has totaled 654 receiving yards (40.9 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 67 passes on 88 targets.
  • So far this season, 17.1% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.
  • Fant has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Fant is averaging 38.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 3.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (41.5).
  • Fant has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs are conceding 269.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Fant caught six passes for 92 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
  • Fant's 17 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 179 yards (59.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Fant's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Noah Fant

88

17.1%

67

654

4

11

18.0%

Courtland Sutton

95

18.4%

57

763

2

10

16.4%

Tim Patrick

75

14.5%

47

639

5

10

16.4%

Jerry Jeudy

51

9.9%

36

437

0

3

4.9%

