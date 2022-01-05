Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hines has run for 276 yards on 56 carries (17.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 38 passes for 291 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 56 of his team's 481 carries this season (11.6%).
- The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Against the Jaguars, Hines' 15.7 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 0.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hines, in seven matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
- Conceding 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Jaguars are ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (22).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Raiders, Hines carried the ball two times for four yards.
- He put up 14 yards on four receptions.
- Hines has put up 15 rushing yards on five carries (5.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He also has 29 receiving yards (9.7 ypg) on six catches, with one TD.
Hines' Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nyheim Hines
56
11.6%
276
2
5
4.8%
4.9
Jonathan Taylor
317
65.9%
1,734
18
83
79.8%
5.5
Carson Wentz
54
11.2%
198
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
5.8%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
