January 5, 2022
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Nyheim Hines ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hines and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hines has run for 276 yards on 56 carries (17.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 38 passes for 291 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 56 of his team's 481 carries this season (11.6%).
  • The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Against the Jaguars, Hines' 15.7 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 0.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hines, in seven matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
  • Conceding 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Jaguars are ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (22).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Raiders, Hines carried the ball two times for four yards.
  • He put up 14 yards on four receptions.
  • Hines has put up 15 rushing yards on five carries (5.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He also has 29 receiving yards (9.7 ypg) on six catches, with one TD.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nyheim Hines

56

11.6%

276

2

5

4.8%

4.9

Jonathan Taylor

317

65.9%

1,734

18

83

79.8%

5.5

Carson Wentz

54

11.2%

198

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

5.8%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

