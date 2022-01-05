Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Nyheim Hines ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hines and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hines has run for 276 yards on 56 carries (17.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 38 passes for 291 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 56 of his team's 481 carries this season (11.6%).

The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Hines' 15.7 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 0.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hines, in seven matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

Conceding 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Jaguars are ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (22).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Raiders, Hines carried the ball two times for four yards.

He put up 14 yards on four receptions.

Hines has put up 15 rushing yards on five carries (5.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.

He also has 29 receiving yards (9.7 ypg) on six catches, with one TD.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nyheim Hines 56 11.6% 276 2 5 4.8% 4.9 Jonathan Taylor 317 65.9% 1,734 18 83 79.8% 5.5 Carson Wentz 54 11.2% 198 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 5.8% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

