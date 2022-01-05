Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Pat Freiermuth ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has added 54 receptions for 444 yards and seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 70 times, producing 27.8 yards per game.

Freiermuth has been the target of 11.3% (70 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Freiermuth's 26 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Ravens.

The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Freiermuth was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 22 yards.

Freiermuth has grabbed nine passes (on 10 targets) for 59 yards (19.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

