Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Pat Freiermuth ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has added 54 receptions for 444 yards and seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 70 times, producing 27.8 yards per game.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 11.3% (70 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.
  • With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Freiermuth's 26 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Ravens.
  • The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Browns, Freiermuth was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 22 yards.
  • Freiermuth has grabbed nine passes (on 10 targets) for 59 yards (19.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

Powered By Data Skrive