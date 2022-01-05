Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has added 54 receptions for 444 yards and seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 70 times, producing 27.8 yards per game.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 11.3% (70 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.
- With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Freiermuth's 26 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Ravens.
- The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Browns, Freiermuth was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 22 yards.
- Freiermuth has grabbed nine passes (on 10 targets) for 59 yards (19.7 per game) over his last three outings.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
