Quez Watkins has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Watkins has chipped in with 38 receptions for 563 yards. He's been targeted 55 times, producing 35.2 yards per game.

Watkins has been the target of 12.0% (55 total) of his team's 460 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Watkins has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while running the ball 52.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Watkins' 34.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Cowboys are 1.8 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Watkins, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have given up 22 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Watkins put together a 15-yard performance against the Football Team last week on two catches while being targeted four times.

Watkins has seven receptions (on nine targets) for 72 yards during his last three games, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1% Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Jalen Reagor 54 11.7% 31 280 2 5 8.6%

