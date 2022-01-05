Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Quez Watkins has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Watkins has chipped in with 38 receptions for 563 yards. He's been targeted 55 times, producing 35.2 yards per game.
  • Watkins has been the target of 12.0% (55 total) of his team's 460 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Watkins has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while running the ball 52.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Watkins' 34.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Cowboys are 1.8 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Watkins, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have given up 22 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Watkins put together a 15-yard performance against the Football Team last week on two catches while being targeted four times.
  • Watkins has seven receptions (on nine targets) for 72 yards during his last three games, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Quez Watkins

55

12.0%

38

563

0

7

12.1%

Devonta Smith

100

21.7%

61

875

5

8

13.8%

Dallas Goedert

76

16.5%

56

830

4

6

10.3%

Jalen Reagor

54

11.7%

31

280

2

5

8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive