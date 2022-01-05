Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Rashaad Penny ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Penny and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) take on the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Penny has rushed for a team-leading 559 yards on 96 attempts (34.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • And he has added six catches for 48 yards (3.0 per game).
  • He has received 96 of his team's 383 carries this season (25.1%).
  • The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his four career matchups against them, Penny has averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 45.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four games against the Cardinals Penny has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 109.4 yards per game.
  • This season the Cardinals are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Penny rushed 25 times for 170 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He racked up 15 yards on two receptions.
  • Penny has 344 rushing yards (114.7 ypg) on 53 carries with three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rashaad Penny

96

25.1%

559

5

13

24.1%

5.8

Alex Collins

108

28.2%

411

2

13

24.1%

3.8

Chris Carson

54

14.1%

232

3

7

13.0%

4.3

Russell Wilson

39

10.2%

178

1

6

11.1%

4.6

