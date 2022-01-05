Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Rashaad Penny ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Penny and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) take on the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Penny has rushed for a team-leading 559 yards on 96 attempts (34.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

And he has added six catches for 48 yards (3.0 per game).

He has received 96 of his team's 383 carries this season (25.1%).

The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his four career matchups against them, Penny has averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 45.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four games against the Cardinals Penny has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Cardinals have the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 109.4 yards per game.

This season the Cardinals are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Penny rushed 25 times for 170 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

He racked up 15 yards on two receptions.

Penny has 344 rushing yards (114.7 ypg) on 53 carries with three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rashaad Penny 96 25.1% 559 5 13 24.1% 5.8 Alex Collins 108 28.2% 411 2 13 24.1% 3.8 Chris Carson 54 14.1% 232 3 7 13.0% 4.3 Russell Wilson 39 10.2% 178 1 6 11.1% 4.6

