Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burkhead has rushed 110 times for a team-high 403 yards (25.2 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He also has 22 receptions for 144 yards (9.0 per game).
- He has handled 110, or 27.6%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.
- The Texans have called a pass in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his three career matchups against them, Burkhead has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game versus the Titans, 33.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burkhead, in three matchups versus the Titans, has not run for a TD.
- Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans allow 85.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Titans are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Burkhead rushed 16 times for 47 yards.
- He also caught six passes for 32 yards.
- Burkhead has 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
- He's also tacked on nine catches for 38 yards.
Burkhead's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rex Burkhead
110
27.6%
403
3
14
28.6%
3.7
David Johnson
62
15.5%
200
0
7
14.3%
3.2
Royce Freeman
56
-
169
0
6
-
3.0
Tyrod Taylor
19
4.8%
151
3
4
8.2%
7.9
