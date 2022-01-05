Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rex Burkhead, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Burkhead and the Houston Texans (4-12) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burkhead has rushed 110 times for a team-high 403 yards (25.2 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He also has 22 receptions for 144 yards (9.0 per game).
  • He has handled 110, or 27.6%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Texans have called a pass in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his three career matchups against them, Burkhead has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game versus the Titans, 33.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burkhead, in three matchups versus the Titans, has not run for a TD.
  • Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans allow 85.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Titans are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Burkhead rushed 16 times for 47 yards.
  • He also caught six passes for 32 yards.
  • Burkhead has 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He's also tacked on nine catches for 38 yards.

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rex Burkhead

110

27.6%

403

3

14

28.6%

3.7

David Johnson

62

15.5%

200

0

7

14.3%

3.2

Royce Freeman

56

-

169

0

6

-

3.0

Tyrod Taylor

19

4.8%

151

3

4

8.2%

7.9

