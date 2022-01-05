Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rex Burkhead, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Burkhead and the Houston Texans (4-12) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burkhead has rushed 110 times for a team-high 403 yards (25.2 per game), with three touchdowns.

He also has 22 receptions for 144 yards (9.0 per game).

He has handled 110, or 27.6%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.

The Texans have called a pass in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his three career matchups against them, Burkhead has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game versus the Titans, 33.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burkhead, in three matchups versus the Titans, has not run for a TD.

Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans allow 85.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

This year the Titans are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Burkhead rushed 16 times for 47 yards.

He also caught six passes for 32 yards.

Burkhead has 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also tacked on nine catches for 38 yards.

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rex Burkhead 110 27.6% 403 3 14 28.6% 3.7 David Johnson 62 15.5% 200 0 7 14.3% 3.2 Royce Freeman 56 - 169 0 6 - 3.0 Tyrod Taylor 19 4.8% 151 3 4 8.2% 7.9

