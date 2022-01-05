Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Stevenson has piled up 572 rushing yards (35.8 per game) on 129 attempts with five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 13 catches for 121 yards (7.6 per game).
- He has handled 129, or 27.9%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Stevenson's two rushing yards in his only career matchup are 44.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Dolphins.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 108.3 yards per game.
- Stevenson and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Stevenson racked up 107 yards on 19 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Over his last three outings, Stevenson has racked up 143 yards (47.7 per game) on 29 attempts with two touchdowns.
Stevenson's New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rhamondre Stevenson
129
27.9%
572
5
23
26.1%
4.4
Damien Harris
191
41.3%
892
14
40
45.5%
4.7
Brandon Bolden
37
8.0%
180
0
7
8.0%
4.9
Mac Jones
41
8.9%
125
0
7
8.0%
3.0
