Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Rhamondre Stevenson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Stevenson and the New England Patriots (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Stevenson has piled up 572 rushing yards (35.8 per game) on 129 attempts with five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 13 catches for 121 yards (7.6 per game).

He has handled 129, or 27.9%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Stevenson's two rushing yards in his only career matchup are 44.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 108.3 yards per game.

Stevenson and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Stevenson racked up 107 yards on 19 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Over his last three outings, Stevenson has racked up 143 yards (47.7 per game) on 29 attempts with two touchdowns.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rhamondre Stevenson 129 27.9% 572 5 23 26.1% 4.4 Damien Harris 191 41.3% 892 14 40 45.5% 4.7 Brandon Bolden 37 8.0% 180 0 7 8.0% 4.9 Mac Jones 41 8.9% 125 0 7 8.0% 3.0

