January 5, 2022
Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Rhamondre Stevenson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Stevenson and the New England Patriots (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Stevenson has piled up 572 rushing yards (35.8 per game) on 129 attempts with five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 13 catches for 121 yards (7.6 per game).
  • He has handled 129, or 27.9%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Stevenson's two rushing yards in his only career matchup are 44.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 108.3 yards per game.
  • Stevenson and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Stevenson racked up 107 yards on 19 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Over his last three outings, Stevenson has racked up 143 yards (47.7 per game) on 29 attempts with two touchdowns.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rhamondre Stevenson

129

27.9%

572

5

23

26.1%

4.4

Damien Harris

191

41.3%

892

14

40

45.5%

4.7

Brandon Bolden

37

8.0%

180

0

7

8.0%

4.9

Mac Jones

41

8.9%

125

0

7

8.0%

3.0

