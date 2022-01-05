Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Seals-Jones has also contributed with 271 yards on 30 grabs and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times and averages 16.9 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 9.2% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.
- Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York
- Seals-Jones' 9.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Giants are 11.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Seals-Jones, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Giants have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Seals-Jones was targeted two times and totaled eight yards on one reception.
- Seals-Jones has caught six passes (10 targets) for 33 yards (11.0 per game) in his last three games.
Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ricky Seals-Jones
49
9.2%
30
271
2
12
23.5%
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
