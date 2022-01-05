Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

There will be player prop betting options available for Ricky Seals-Jones before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Seals-Jones has also contributed with 271 yards on 30 grabs and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times and averages 16.9 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.2% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.
  • Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Seals-Jones' matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Seals-Jones' 9.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Giants are 11.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Seals-Jones, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Seals-Jones was targeted two times and totaled eight yards on one reception.
  • Seals-Jones has caught six passes (10 targets) for 33 yards (11.0 per game) in his last three games.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ricky Seals-Jones

49

9.2%

30

271

2

12

23.5%

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

Powered By Data Skrive