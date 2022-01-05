There will be player prop betting options available for Ricky Seals-Jones before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones has also contributed with 271 yards on 30 grabs and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times and averages 16.9 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 9.2% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.

Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Seals-Jones' 9.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Giants are 11.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Seals-Jones, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Giants have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 245.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Seals-Jones was targeted two times and totaled eight yards on one reception.

Seals-Jones has caught six passes (10 targets) for 33 yards (11.0 per game) in his last three games.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 49 9.2% 30 271 2 12 23.5% Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

