January 5, 2022
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rob Gronkowski and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. NFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has recorded 665 receiving yards (41.6 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 48 passes on 79 targets.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 11.4% (79 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.5% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Gronkowski is averaging 38.5 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Panthers, 19.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
  • Gronkowski, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times, picking up 115 yards on seven receptions (averaging 16.4 yards per grab).
  • In his last three games, Gronkowski's 10 grabs (on 23 targets) have led to 167 receiving yards (55.7 per game).

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Antonio Brown

62

9.0%

42

545

4

3

2.6%

