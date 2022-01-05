Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rob Gronkowski and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. NFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) take on the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has recorded 665 receiving yards (41.6 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 48 passes on 79 targets.

Gronkowski has been the target of 11.4% (79 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.5% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Gronkowski is averaging 38.5 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Panthers, 19.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).

Gronkowski, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times, picking up 115 yards on seven receptions (averaging 16.4 yards per grab).

In his last three games, Gronkowski's 10 grabs (on 23 targets) have led to 167 receiving yards (55.7 per game).

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Antonio Brown 62 9.0% 42 545 4 3 2.6%

Powered By Data Skrive